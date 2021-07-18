Barclays Raises American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $174.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target increased by Barclays from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $168.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.30. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

