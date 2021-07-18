Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 352 ($4.60).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 288.80 ($3.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.88. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

