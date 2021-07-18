Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

