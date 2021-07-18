BarterTrade Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,059.00 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One BarterTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. BarterTrade has a market cap of $991,178.33 and $99,059.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BarterTrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.84 or 0.00807320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BarterTrade is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BarterTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarterTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.