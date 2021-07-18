Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO opened at $192.57 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

