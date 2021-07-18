Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,847 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,680,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 699,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.51 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

