Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 357.9% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,074.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $218.42 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.24. The firm has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.