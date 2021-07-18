Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE LUV opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

