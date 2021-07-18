Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Shares of BECN opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,769,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $18,142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

