Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beazley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.00.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

