Beer Money Trading Up 54.3% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $699,313.48 and approximately $44,585.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00828300 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,050,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

