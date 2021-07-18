Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $12.79 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
