Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 6,700” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,872.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

