Beyond Finance Trading Up 6.3% This Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $488,330.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00146862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,490.09 or 0.99726507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,792,750 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.