BHPCoin (BHP) Price Reaches $0.57

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001812 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00146767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,632.35 or 0.99972378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

