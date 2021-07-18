Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Sells $20,100.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Kate Bingham sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $20,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $34.01 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 139,917 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

