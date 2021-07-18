Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,210,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

BIG traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 733,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.