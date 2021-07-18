Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. Bioasis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

