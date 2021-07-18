Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $126.63 and last traded at $125.93. Approximately 15,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 906,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.36.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

