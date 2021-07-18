Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIREF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

