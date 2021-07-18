Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0977 on Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2,425.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006562 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,662,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,574,168 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.