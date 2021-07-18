BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $927.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001694 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,755,112 coins and its circulating supply is 4,543,658 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

