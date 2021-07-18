Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUSE remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 281,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

