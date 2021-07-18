Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 94,997 MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. MCAP Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get MCAP Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MACQU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 358,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,910. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU).

Receive News & Ratings for MCAP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.