Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $564,000 in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Global Ship Lease accounts for about 0.4% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,429,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 808,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,274. The firm has a market cap of $592.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.17. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

