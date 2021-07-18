Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $517,213.44 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $517,213.44.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

