BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,866 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

