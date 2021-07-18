BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 67.3% in June

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE BOE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,998. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

