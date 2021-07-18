BlackRock Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 200.84% and a negative net margin of 2,362.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSDT shares. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.