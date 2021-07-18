BlackRock Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 328,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Secoo stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46. Secoo Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

