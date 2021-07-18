BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10,864.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $875.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $872.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $922.54.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,240 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

