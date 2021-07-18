BLAST (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $135.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, BLAST has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $22,793.47 and $135.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006147 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

