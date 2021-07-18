Boenning Scattergood Comments on Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

