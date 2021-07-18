Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.10. The stock has a market cap of £12.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. Bonhill Group has a one year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

