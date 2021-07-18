Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 497,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Boqii by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 114,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boqii by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 97,165 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boqii stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.89. 124,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $350.33 million and a PE ratio of -22.88. Boqii has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Research analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

