BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Plans Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Shares of BPMP opened at $13.89 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

