Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. 511,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.