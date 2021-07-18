Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.98. eBay posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $129,780.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,831 shares of company stock worth $6,055,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.18 on Thursday. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.