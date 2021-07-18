Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

Shares of EA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.10. 3,419,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,944. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

