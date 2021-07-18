Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Ford Motor posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

