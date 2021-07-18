Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,004,593.00. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,452 shares of company stock worth $33,405,265 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

