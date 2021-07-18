Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post $30.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.30 billion and the lowest is $29.90 billion. Centene reported sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $121.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.84 billion to $121.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $126.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse N. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $186,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,090. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $72.66. 1,794,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

