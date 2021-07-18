Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $716.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.