Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $716.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.