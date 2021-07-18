Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report $12.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $121,968.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

