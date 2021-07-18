Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.36). Xencor also posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.