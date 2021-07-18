Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT at $130.86

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AXSM traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 518,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,567. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

