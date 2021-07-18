Brokerages Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research analysts have commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CERE opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after buying an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,003,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

