Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) PT at $26.27

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NLSN opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 544.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

