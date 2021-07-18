Brokerages Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target at $18.92

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PDSB opened at $9.59 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 10,000 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Insiders have acquired 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $298,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.