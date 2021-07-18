Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$43.38

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SAP opened at C$36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

